Kentucky women snap 7-game skid, beat Florida in SEC tourney

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Robyn Benton scored 20 points, Adebola Adeyeye had 11 points and 17 rebounds and No. 14 Kentucky beat 11th-seeded Florida 72-57 in a SEC Tournament game marred by a scuffle. Kentucky (11-18) snapped a seven-game losing streak to advance to play No. 6 Alabama on Thursday. The game was impacted by a 22-minute delay for an official review following an altercation between Florida forward Tatyana Wyche and Kentucky forward Ajae Petty with 5:26 remaining in the second quarter. Wyche threw the ball in the direction of Petty and then chased after her down the court. No punches appeared to be thrown, but several players left the bench area leading to eight ejections.

