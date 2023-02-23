Kentucky wins third straight, 82-74 over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 25 points, Jacob Toppin had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Kentucky beat Florida 82-74 for its third straight victory. Toppin closed a 15-4 run with a 3-pointer and fast-break dunk to give Kentucky a 74-63 lead with 3:43 left. But Florida scored the next nine points, including six free throws — the last by Kyle Lofton with 1:12 left. Chris Livingston ended Kentucky’s nearly three-minute scoring drought on a three-point play with 49.1 seconds left. Florida missed a shot in the lane and Toppin sealed it with two free throws. Antonio Reeves added 16 points and Livingston had 10 points and 15 rebounds for Kentucky.

