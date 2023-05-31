Kentucky to house visiting teams in dorms for NCAA regional due to hotel room shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A shortage of hotel rooms in the Lexington area this weekend will require visiting baseball teams in the NCAA Tournament’s Lexington Regional to stay in dormitories on the Kentucky campus or in hotels more than 30 miles away. Kentucky is the No. 12 seed for the 64-team tournament and earned the right to host Ball State, Indiana and West Virginia for double-elimination play Friday through Monday. Several previously scheduled events in the Lexington area created a room shortage. Ball State and West Virginia spokesmen said their teams and staff would stay in the dorms. Indiana did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.