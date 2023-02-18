Kentucky takes big lead, downs No. 10 Tennessee 66-54

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Cason Wallace and Oscar Tshiebwe each scored 16 points and Kentucky rushed to a big lead and beat No. 10 Tennessee 66-54. The Volunteers trailed by 20 points at halftime and lost in their first game since toppling No. 1 Alabama. The Wildcats earned their first regular-season sweep of Tennessee since the 2011-12 season. Kentucky defeated the Volunteers 63-56 on Jan. 14 in Knoxville. Wallace had totaled nine points in the Wildcats’ previous two games. Chris Livingston added 12 points and Jacob Toppin had 11.

