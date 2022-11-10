Kentucky seeks consecutive SEC wins; Vanderbilt wants first

Vanderbilt is 0-5 in the SEC and running out of time this season to snap a conference skid that has reached 26 straight game dating back to October 2019. This is the Commodores’ last road trip before returning home to finish against Florida and No. 5 Tennessee. Kentucky is bowl eligible after winning at Missouri last week and looks to go above .500 in SEC play before hosting top-ranked Georgia next week. The Wildcats have won the past six against the Commodores.

