Kentucky posts wire-to-wire 72-67 victory over Florida

By The Associated Press
Florida's Will Richard, right, is defended by Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/James Crisp]

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Cason Wallace scored 20 points, Jacob Toppin had a double-double and Kentucky never trailed in a 72-67 victory over Florida.Wallace made 7 of 10 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer and all five of his free throws for the Wildcats (16-7, 7-3 SEC). Toppin scored 17 on 8-of-16 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. CJ Fredrick hit three 3-pointers and scored 12. Oscar Tshiebwe totaled four points and 15 rebounds before fouling out. He made only 2 of 14 shots. Colin Castleton finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Gators (13-10, 6-4), who had won 6 of 7 and were coming off a 67-54 win over No. 2 Tennessee last time out.

