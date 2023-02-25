Kentucky overwhelms Auburn for 20th win of season 86-54

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Antonio Reeves scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half when Kentucky pulled away to beat Auburn 86-54 for the Wildcats’ 20th win. Jacob Tobbin had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Cason Wallace almost made it three Wildcats with double-doubles, scoring 19 points and collecting nine assists. Kentucky won its fourth straight after shooting 56%. Jaylin Williams scored 13 points and Johni Broome 12 for Auburn, which shot just 34% and was outrebounded 41-23. The Wildcats led by as many as 40 late in the game.

