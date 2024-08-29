Kentucky opens against Southern Miss, seeking fourth series victory in five meetings

Kentucky and Southern Miss meet for the first time since the Wildcats won at Hattiesburg in 2017, a year after the Golden Eagles scored 34 unanswered points to stun the Wildcats 44-35 in Lexington. Kentucky enters Saturday’s night contest with a 3-1 series edge. Southern Miss looks to bounce back from its second 3-9 finish in three seasons and aims to break an eight-game skid against SEC teams since that upset. The host Wildcats seek a strong start before a two-game conference stretch that includes No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 14.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.