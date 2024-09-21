Kentucky offense wakes up in 41-6 win over Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) — Demie Sumo-Karngbaye scored Kentucky’s first touchdowns in two games and Dane Key caught seven passes for a career-high 145 yards yards as Kentucky handled Ohio 41-6. Quarterback Brock Vandagriff completed 17-of-24 passes for 237 yards as the Wildcats put together a balanced offensive attack of 488 yards. Jamarion Wilcox led the ground game with 82 yards as Kentucky ran for 206 yards. Ohio totaled 223 yards and got a fourth-quarter touchdown from Rickey Hunt Jr. on a 1-yard dive.

