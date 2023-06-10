Kentucky Oaks winner Pretty Mischievous takes Acorn Belmont

NEW YORK (AP) — Pretty Mischievous held off Dorth Vader in the stretch to win the $500,000 Acorn Stakes at Belmont Park by a head. Ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, Pretty Mischievous covered the 1 1/16-mile race for 3-year-old fillies in 1:43.33. It was the second straight Grade I win for the Godolphin-owned filly, who won the Kentucky Oaks last month. Off as the 9-5 second choice, Pretty Mischievous returned $5.80, $3.30 and $2.70 in winning for the sixth time in eight starts. She also gave veteran trainer Brendan Walsh his first Grade 1 victory on the New York Racing Association circuit.

