Kentucky is the last home hurdle for No. 3 Texas Longhorns on their quest for SEC title game

Texas faces Kentucky in the Longhorns’ final home game of the regular season, and remains a top contender for the SEC championship and a possible first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns control their own path the SEC title game if they win their final two games. Kentucky would just love to mess that up and put a ribbon on an otherwise dismal season. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers could be playing his final home game. He has not said if he will leave for the NFL after this season. Kentucky still needs two wins to get bowl eligible.

