Kentucky hosts South Carolina in stand-alone SEC opener that will determine initial league leader

Kentucky and South Carolina meet in the Southeastern Conference’s lone head-to-head matchup, with the winner earning sole possession of first place (for now) in the expanded 16-team league. Both teams enter SEC play after opening-game victories. South Carolina survived Old Dominion 23-19 while the host Wildcats raced past Southern Miss 31-0 in a lightning-delayed game ultimately called off early in the third quarter by another threat. The Gamecocks seek a third consecutive series win over Kentucky.

