Kentucky hosts South Carolina in stand-alone SEC opener that will determine initial league leader

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) celebrates a game clinching interception with defensive back Judge Collier (20) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Old Dominion Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Artie Walker Jr.]

Kentucky and South Carolina meet in the Southeastern Conference’s lone head-to-head matchup, with the winner earning sole possession of first place (for now) in the expanded 16-team league. Both teams enter SEC play after opening-game victories. South Carolina survived Old Dominion 23-19 while the host Wildcats raced past Southern Miss 31-0 in a lightning-delayed game ultimately called off early in the third quarter by another threat. The Gamecocks seek a third consecutive series win over Kentucky.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.