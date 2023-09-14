Kentucky hosts MAC member Akron in final non-league warm up before beginning SEC play

Kentucky had to rally past neighboring FCS foe Eastern Kentucky 28-17 and seeks a strong effort in its final non-conference game before opening SEC play at Vanderbilt. Akron is coming off a 24-21 win against Morgan State and begins a two-game stretch against Power 5 schools before starting Mid-American Conference play against Buffalo. Kentucky is facing its second MAC school in three games; it topped Ball State 44-14 in the opener.

