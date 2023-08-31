Kentucky hosts Ball State in 1st meeting since 2001, aiming for 8th opening win under Mark Stoops

Kentucky opens against MAC member Ball State and will unveil a new starting quarterback and running back in Devin Leary and Ray Davis, respectively. The Wildcats also welcome back offensive coordinator Liam Coen, whose scheme sparked 10 wins in 2021. Ball State looks to improve from a 5-7 finish last fall and reach its third bowl game in four years. The Wildcats were 7-6 last season and aim to go 8-3 in openers under coach Mark Stoops. The Cardinals seek their first win against a SEC opponent in 12 attempts and will debut a new QB in graduate transfer Layne Hatcher.

