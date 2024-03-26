Kentucky hires Kenny Brooks as women’s basketball coach after successful tenure at Virginia Tech

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has hired Kenny Brooks as women’s basketball coach after a successful tenure with Virginia Tech highlighted by the ACC regular season championship a year after winning the tournament title and reaching its first Final Four. Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart says the school is “extremely excited” to bring Brooks aboard and cited his past success developing players at James Madison and Virginia Tech while guiding both programs to success. Brooks will follow Kyra Elzy at Kentucky. She was fired March 11 after consecutive losing seasons. Brooks went 180-82 with at least 20 wins in seven of his eight seasons with the Hokies.

