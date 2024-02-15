Kentucky hires former Boise State assistant Bush Hamdan as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has hired former Boise State assistant Bush Hamdan as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach following Liam Coen’s departure to the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hamdan, 38, is a 15-year coaching veteran who previously worked in the Southeastern Conference at Missouri and Florida. He also spent the 2017 season in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons and has coached at Washington, Maryland, Colorado, Davidson and Arkansas State. Boise State, Hamdan’s alma mater, had the Mountain West’s second best offense in scoring and yards last season.

