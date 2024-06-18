Kentucky-Florida game at CWS is postponed until Wednesday amid forecast of storms

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The College World Series elimination game between Kentucky and Florida scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed because of inclement weather forecast for the Omaha area. The Wildcats and Gators will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Charles Schwab Field. The winner of the Florida State-North Carolina elimination game on Tuesday will play No. 1 national seed Tennessee at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The Kentucky-Florida winner will come back and play Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Thunderstorms were forecast to begin moving through late Tuesday afternoon and continue overnight with heavy downpours possible.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.