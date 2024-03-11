Kentucky fires Kyra Elzy as women’s coach, just 2 years after winning first SEC crown since 1982

Kentucky has fired women’s basketball coach Kyra Elzy after consecutive losing seasons that followed the Wildcats’ first Southeastern Conference Tournament championship since 1982. The school announced Elzy’s dismissal in a news release on Monday. Kentucky fell 76-62 to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament to conclude an 11-20 finish, including 4-12 in league play during the regular season. Elzy was 61-60 in four seasons and 8-3 in the conference tournament but Kentucky failed to reach the quarterfinal round in two seasons since winning the title.

