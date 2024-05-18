Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan takes on 7 other horses in the 149th Preakness

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is looking for back-to-back Triple Crown victories when he takes on seven other horses in the Preakness Stakes. He would be the first to win those races since Justify in 2018. A victory by Mystik Dan would set up a momentous moment next month with a Triple Crown on the line at the Belmont Stakes taking place for the first time at historic Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York. To do so, he will have to beat Imagination, Catching Freedom and Tuscan Gold, who are the main Preakness challengers.

