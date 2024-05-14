Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan settles in at Pimlico ahead of the Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mystik Dan has fully bounced back from his photo-finish victory at the Kentucky Derby and a 12-hour van ride from Louisville. The 3-year-old colt is settling in at Pimlico Race Course in preparation to run in the Preakness on Saturday with a shot at a Triple Crown on the line. Assistant trainer Ray Bryner says Mystik Dan is a laid-back horse who has taken to the track in Baltimore without any issues. The same goes for 88-year-old D. Wayne Lukas’ two Preakness runners, Just Steel and Seize the Gray, who each raced on Derby day.

