Kentucky Derby winner Mage returns for $1 million Haskell at Monmouth Park

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Mage is expected to race for the first time since finishing third in the Preakness when the 3-year-old colt takes on seven rivals in the $1 million Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park on Saturday. Mage drew the No. 4 post position on Wednesday and was made the co-second choice behind 5-2 morning-line favorite Arabian Knight. The lightly raced colt will be looking to give trainer Bob Baffert his 10th win in the 1 1/8-mile race that is the highlight of the meet at this New Jersey shore track. Tapit Trice is the other 3-1 choice along with Mage.

