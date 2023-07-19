Kentucky Derby winner Mage returns for $1 million Haskell at Monmouth Park

By The Associated Press
FILE -Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. Mage is expected to race for the first time since finishing third in the Preakness when the 3-year-old colt takes on seven rivals in the $1 million Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park on Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Mage is expected to race for the first time since finishing third in the Preakness when the 3-year-old colt takes on seven rivals in the $1 million Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park on Saturday. Mage drew the No. 4 post position on Wednesday and was made the co-second choice behind 5-2 morning-line favorite Arabian Knight. The lightly raced colt will be looking to give trainer Bob Baffert his 10th win in the 1 1/8-mile race that is the highlight of the meet at this New Jersey shore track. Tapit Trice is the other 3-1 choice along with Mage.

