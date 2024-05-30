Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness runner-up Mystik Dan on track to run in the Belmont at Saratoga

Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness runner-up Mystik Dan is on track to run in the third leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga on June 8. Trainer Kenny McPeek is not yet ready to commit to entering Mystik Dan, much like he waited on his decision in the Preakness. But McPeek figures to make the call by the end of the weekend with the goal of setting up a rematch with Derby second-place finisher Sierra Leone and Preakness winner Seize the Grey. If Mystik Dan is not Belmont-bound, McPeek intends to run Kentucky Oaks-winning filly Thorpedo Anna against the colts.

