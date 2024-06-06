Kentucky Derby runner-up by a nose Sierra Leone is getting an adjustment for the Belmont

A change is coming for one of the best horses running in the Belmont Stakes after experiencing some difficulties in the Kentucky Derby. Sierra Leone lost to Mystik Dan by a nose after veering side to side down the stretch and might have won easily with a straightforward run. Trainer Chad Brown as a result is experimenting with a different kind of bit in the horse’s mouth in the hope of giving new jockey Flavien Prat more control. Sierra Leone opened as the favorite in the field of 10 horses running in the final leg of the Triple Crown.

