Kentucky coach Mark Pope adds Baylor assistant Alvin Brooks III as associate head coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has hired Baylor assistant Alvin Brooks III as associate head coach, bringing in a 20-year coaching veteran who helped build the Bears into the 2021 national champions during eight seasons with the program. The Houston native previously coached at Kansas State before joining Drew’s staff at Baylor and has also worked at Sam Houston State, Bradley and Arkansas-Fort Smith, where he won the 2006 NJCAA Division I title. Brooks earned another junior college title the next season at Midland.

