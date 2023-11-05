Kentucky bowl-eligible after 24-3 victory over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Kentucky became bowl eligible by holding Mississippi State to 218 yards of offense in a 24-3 victory on Saturday night, beating the Bulldogs on the road for the first time since 2008.It was the first time in the history of the series that the Bulldogs scored in the single digits against the Wildcats at home. MSU (4-5, 1-5 Southeastern Conference) continued a trend of poor performances on the offensive side of the ball since the loss of quarterback Will Rogers in the fourth quarter of the Western Michigan game on October 7. Kentucky (6-3, 3-3) finished the game with just 271 yards of offense.

