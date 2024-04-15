Kentucky AD Barnhart: No comment on suit by former swimmers alleging sexual misconduct by ex-coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart says he can’t comment on a lawsuit filed by two former swim team members against him, the school and former coach Lars Jorgensen, alleging sexual assaults including rape by Jorgensen and claiming the school “purposefully” disregarded multiple credible reports of inappropriate sexual relationships. Asked about the lawsuit after Sunday’s news conference introducing men’s basketball coach Mark Pope, the longtime AD said he couldn’t comment because the matter is under litigation. Former Kentucky swimmer and assistant coach Briggs Alexander and a woman identified only as Jane Doe filed the suit Friday in U.S. District Court.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.