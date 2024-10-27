Kentrel Bullock, Fluff Bothwell rally South Alabama to 46-17 victory over UL Monroe

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Kentrel Bullock and Fluff Bothwell both topped 100 yards with two touchdown runs apiece and South Alabama dominated the second half on its way to a 46-17 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. South Alabama (4-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) outscored UL Monroe (5-2, 3-1) 34-0 in the second half after trailing by five at halftime. Bullock capped a 70-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run on the first possession for South Alabama. The Warhawks answered with Aidan Armenta’s 51-yard scoring strike to Davon Wells, Hunter Herring’s 44-yard touchdown run, and Max Larson’s 28-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to take a 17-12 lead. Bothwell scored on a 3-yard run with 11:56 left in the third quarter to give the Jaguars the lead for good.

