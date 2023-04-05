Kent State extends Senderoff contract through 2028-29

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Kent State has extended coach Rob Senderoff’s contract by three years. His new deal runs through the 2028-29 season. Kent State went went 28-7 this season, was unbeaten at home and won the Mid-American Conference championship before losing to Indiana in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The 49-year-old Senderoff has guided the Golden Flashes since 2011 and is 247-147.

