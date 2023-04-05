Kent State extends Senderoff contract through 2028-29

By The Associated Press
FILE - Kent State head coach Rob Senderoff directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Toledo for the championship of the Mid-American Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Cleveland. Fresh off an NCAA Tournament appearance, Kent State extended coach Rob Senderoff's contract three years on Wednesday, April 5, with his new deal running through the 2028-29 season. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Schwane]

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Kent State has extended coach Rob Senderoff’s contract by three years. His new deal runs through the 2028-29 season. Kent State went went 28-7 this season, was unbeaten at home and won the Mid-American Conference championship before losing to Indiana in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The 49-year-old Senderoff has guided the Golden Flashes since 2011 and is 247-147.

