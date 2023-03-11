Kent State beats rival Akron 79-73 in gritty MAC semifinal

CLEVELAND (AP) — Miryne Thomas scored 24 points and Sincere Carry added 21 as Kent State beat rival Akron 79-73 in the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament to set up a matchup against top-seeded Toledo. The second-seeded Golden Flashes are seeking their first championship since 2017. The Rockets have won 17 straight and are trying to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1980.

