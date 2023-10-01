Kent, Matthews lead Towson to wild 54-51 overtime victory over New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Nathan Kent threw five touchdown passes and Devin Matthews ran for 114 yards and scored the winning touchdown in overtime as Towson defeated New Hampshire 54-51. After New Hampshire kicked a field goal to open the overtime period, Matthews blasted up the middle on a 2-yard run and celebrated with a back flip as the Tigers won after scoring 10 points in the last 3 1/2 minutes of regulation to force overtime. Kent completed 20 of 32 passes for 236 yards with one interception. D’Ago Hunter added 109 yards rushing and 71 yards receiving for the Tigers. Max Brosmer threw for 326 yards with two touchdowns for the Wildcats.

