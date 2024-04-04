Kenny Smith to own a team, help develop young NBL players aiming to reach the NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Kenny Smith will own an expansion team in Australia’s National Basketball League and will help recruit and develop players for the league that has sent LaMelo Ball and others to the NBA in recent years. The former NBA player and TNT studio analyst was appointed Thursday as head of the league’s Next Stars’ player initiatives for North America, hoping to boost the program that aims to be a springboard to the NBA for young players. Ball came through the NBL before he was the No. 3 pick of the 2020 draft by the Charlotte Hornets. The NBL has had eight players drafted by NBA teams since the inception of the Next Stars program in 2018-19.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.