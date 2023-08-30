Kenny Pickett is hoping for a major step forward in Year 2. The Steelers are counting on it.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are counting on quarterback Kenny Pickett taking a major step forward as he enters his second season. Pickett improved steadily during his rookie year in 2022 as the Steelers surged to a 9-8 finish. Pickett looked impressive during the preseason while playing in an offense designed to take more shots down the field. The defense could be among the best in the league provided star linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive end Cam Heyward can remain healthy. Pittsburgh opens the season at home on Sept. 10 against San Francisco.

