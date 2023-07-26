Kenny Pickett arrived for his second Steelers training camp with confidence … and a foot massager

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is ready to make a leap forward entering his second season of the NFL. Pickett and the rest of the Steelers have reported for training camp at Saint Vincent College optimistic after a strong finish to the 2022 season. Pittsburgh won seven of its final nine games to wind up 9-8 and just miss the playoffs. Pickett enters camp firmly entrenched as the starter after beginning camp last summer buried on the depth chart. Pickett says he feels more comfortable this time around and is eager to get to work.

