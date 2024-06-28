Kenny Atkinson signs 5-year contract to coach Cavaliers, who made change after playoff appearance

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kenny Atkinson has finalized a five-year contract to become coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Atkinson spent the past three seasons as an assistant with Golden State. The 57-year-old takes over a Cleveland team coming off its second straight playoff appearance. Atkinson spent three seasons as coach of the Brooklyn Nets before being fired in 2020 despite guiding the team from the bottom of the Eastern Conference to the playoffs. The Cavs did something similar this spring with J.B. Bickerstaff, who was dismissed after back-to-back postseason appearances.

