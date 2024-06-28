Kenny Atkinson signs 5-year contract to coach Cavaliers, who made change after playoff appearance

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Golden State assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, serving as head coach, reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Salt Lake City.The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson as their new coach, a person familiar with decision told the Associated Press on Monday, June 24. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kenny Atkinson has finalized a five-year contract to become coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Atkinson spent the past three seasons as an assistant with Golden State. The 57-year-old takes over a Cleveland team coming off its second straight playoff appearance. Atkinson spent three seasons as coach of the Brooklyn Nets before being fired in 2020 despite guiding the team from the bottom of the Eastern Conference to the playoffs. The Cavs did something similar this spring with J.B. Bickerstaff, who was dismissed after back-to-back postseason appearances.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.