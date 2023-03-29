Kennesaw State’s Abdur-Rahim hired as South Florida coach

TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Amir Abdur-Rahim has been named as the coach at South Florida after leading Kennesaw State to its first-ever Division I NCAA Tournament berth this season. Abdur-Rahim replaces Brian Gregory, who was fired on March 10 after after going 79-107 over six seasons at the school. The Bulls were 14-18 this season. Abdur-Rahim led Kennesaw State to a 26-9 record and ASUN Conference regular-season and tournament titles. His older brother, Shareef, was a 13-year NBA veteran and is now the president of the NBA’s G League.

