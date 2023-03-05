Kennesaw State wins ASUN title, earns 1st NCAA tourney berth

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Terrell Burden scored 19 points and made a free throw with less than a second left to rally Kennesaw State to a 67-66 victory over Liberty, earning the Bulldogs their first Atlantic Sun Conference championship and their first trip to the NCAA Tournament. It is a remarkable turnaround for Kennesaw State under fourth-year coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. The Bulldogs finished with a 1-28 record in 2019-20 — Burden’s freshman season and the first under Abdur-Rahim. They went 5-19 in Abdur-Rahim’s second season and 13-18 last year. Now the Bulldogs will bring a school-record 26-8 mark to their first Big Dance.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.