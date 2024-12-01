Kennesaw State hires NFL assistant Jerry Mack as head football coach

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jerry Mack, the running backs coach for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, has been hired as Kennesaw State’s head football coach. The 44-year-old Mack replaces Brian Bohannon, who had been the only coach in program history until he was fired with three games left in the regular season. Chandler Burks served as interim coach through the remainder of the 2-10 campaign, which included a 2-6 mark in the first season as a member of Conference USA. Mack previously served as a running backs coach for Tennessee for three seasons. His only previous head coaching experience came at FCS school North Carolina Central from 2014-2017.

