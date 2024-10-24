Kennesaw State gets program’s first FBS victory and ends Liberty’s 17-game regular-season win streak

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Davis Bryson threw for a touchdown, Michael Benefield and Qua Ashley each rushed for a score, and Kennesaw State beat previously unbeaten Liberty 27-24 on Wednesday night to secure the program’s first FBS victory. Kennesaw State (1-6, 1-2 Conference USA) also picked up its first win against a Division I team since topping FCS-member UT Martin on Nov. 5, 2022. The Owls had wins over lower-level Tusculum, Lincoln (Calif.) and Virginia Lynchburg last season. Liberty (5-1, 3-1), which entered as one of 11 unbeaten teams in FBS, had the longest active regular-season winning streak end at 17 games.

