Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon steps down amid reports of being fired with Owls at 1-8

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Brian Bohannon has resigned as Kennesaw State football coach amid reports he was being fired with the Owls mired at 1-8 in their first season as an FBS program. Bohannon guided the program at the university in the Atlanta suburbs since it was launched in 2015. He posted a record of 72-38 that included three Big South Conference championships and four FCS playoff appearances. But the Owls have struggled since beginning the move to college football’s top division. They lost their first six games this season before an upset of Liberty. Two more losses, including a 43-35 setback against UTEP in double-overtime, finished off Bohannon’s tenure. Co-offensive coordinator Chandler Burks will take over as interim head coach.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.