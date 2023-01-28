Kennedy, Frazier among 5 to sign minor deals with Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran right-hander Ian Kennedy and outfielder Clint Frazier are among five players the Texas Rangers have signed to minor league contracts that include invitations to major league spring training. Left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy, right-hander Reyes Moronta and outfielder Travis Jankowski also got invitations to spring training in Arizona. The 38-year-old Kennedy returns to Texas after going to 4-7 with 10 saves and a 5.36 ERA in 57 relief appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. Kennedy had 16 saves and a 2.51 ERA in 31 relief appearances in 2021 for the Rangers before being traded to Philadelphia in a deadline deal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.