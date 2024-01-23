Kennady McQueen posts season-high 21 as No. 16 Utah upends No. 2 UCLA in overtime

By MATTHEW COLES The Associated Press
Utah's bench reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kennady McQueen had a season-high 21 points, Dasia Young and Matyson Wilke each made four 3-pointers and No. 16 Utah upended No. 2 UCLA 94-81 in overtime on Monday night. Young and Wilke each had season highs of 16 points to overcome an off-game by their star Alissa Pili, who had 16 points on 4-of-15 shooting. Utah has never defeated a team ranked this high and has never beat the Bruins three times in a row. Gabriela Jaquez scored 21 points, Kiki Rice added 16 and Charisma Osborne had 14 for the Bruins, who were outscored 22-9 in overtime after a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback

