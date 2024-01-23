Kennady McQueen posts season-high 21 as No. 16 Utah upends No. 2 UCLA in overtime

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kennady McQueen had a season-high 21 points, Dasia Young and Matyson Wilke each made four 3-pointers and No. 16 Utah upended No. 2 UCLA 94-81 in overtime on Monday night. Young and Wilke each had season highs of 16 points to overcome an off-game by their star Alissa Pili, who had 16 points on 4-of-15 shooting. Utah has never defeated a team ranked this high and has never beat the Bruins three times in a row. Gabriela Jaquez scored 21 points, Kiki Rice added 16 and Charisma Osborne had 14 for the Bruins, who were outscored 22-9 in overtime after a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback

