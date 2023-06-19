Kenin beats Zidansek to start Veneto Open

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin has defeated Tamara Zidansek 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Veneto Open. Kenin raced to a 5-0 advantage in the first set then lost four straight games before closing it out and running away with the second. Fourth-seeded Olga Danilovic eliminated Alessandra Teodosescu 6-2, 7-5. Sixth-seeded Yuan Yue defeated Han Na-lae 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Other winners included Italian wild card Lisa Pigato and Jang Su-jeong. It’s the second year of the Veneto Open, the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy. The courts are made on former soccer fields.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.