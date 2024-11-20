Kendrick Bourne looking to erase bad memories from Pats’ most recent trip to Miami

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kendrick Bourne suffered a season-ending knee injury the previous time the Patriots visited division rival Miami. As New England prepares to head back to Miami for their second matchup of the season, Bourne’s first order of business will be to continue to build on the strides he’s made in recent weeks. After being benched in New England’s Week 10 win at Chicago, he returned to action and had a season-high five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. While he believes it was a turning point for himself, he says winning and harnessing the Patriots overall potential remains his focus.

