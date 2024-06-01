Kendle’s two-out, two-run single gives UC Irvine a wild, 13-12 win over Nicholls State in the NCAAs

CORVALLIS, Oregon (AP) — Caden Kendle’s two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth lifted second-seeded UC Irvine to a wild, 13-12 victory after Nicholls State wiped out a 9-1 deficit to go up 12-11 in the top of the inning at the Corvallis Regional in the NCAA Tournament. Kendle sliced a single to right that touched off an unlikely celebration given the Anteaters large lead. UC Irvine got two homers and five RBIs form Myles Smith to build their margin before Nicholls State’s comeback. The Colonels fell to 0-9 all-time in NCAA play.

