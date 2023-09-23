Kendarin Ray intercepts a pass with 26 seconds left to help Tulsa hold off Northern Illinois 22-14

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Anthony Watkins rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown, Kendarin Ray intercepted a pass with 26 seconds left, and Tulsa beat Northern Illinois 22-14 on Saturday for the Huskies seventh straight home loss. Tulsa went on a nine-play, 76-yard drive to take a lead on Tahj Gary’s 17-yard run with 8:33 left in the fourth quarter. NIU fumbled it on the ensuing kickoff. Tulsa took over at the NIU 34 before settling for a 22-yard field goal to make it 22-14 with 4:50 left. The NIU defense forced a punt near midfield with 2:14 left and the offense went 57 yards in 11 plays before Ray made an easy interception over the middle to seal it.

