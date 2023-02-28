Kendall scores 33, Alcorn State tops Texas Southern 89-81

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jeremiah Kendall scored 33 points to propel Alcorn State past Texas Southern 89-81. Kendall also grabbed six rebounds for the Braves (16-12, 13-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Keondre Montgomery scored 18 points and Dekedran Thorn scored 10. PJ Henry led the Tigers (11-19, 7-10) with 41 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.