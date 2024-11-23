Kendall Bostic, Makira Cook power No. 22 Illinois women to 85-66 victory over Oregon State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kendall Bostic scored a career-high 31 points, Makira Cook scored 20 and No. 22 Illinois rolled to an 85-66 victory over Oregon State. Bostic buried 15 of 18 shots from the floor and her only free throw for the Illini (5-0), who finished off a five-game homestand to begin the season. She added eight rebounds. Cook sank 8 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers and handed out eight assists. It was the 33rd time in her career she has scored at least 20 points. Genesis Bryant pitched in with 12 points and four assists for Illinois. AJ Marotte totaled 16 points to pace the Beavers (1-4), who have lost three in a row after reaching the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament last season.

