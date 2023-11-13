Kenan Blackshear scores career-high 31 points, Nevada beats Washington 83-76

SEATTLE (AP) — Kenan Blackshear scored a career-high 31 points, Jarod Lucas and Nick Davidson added 13 points apiece and Nevada beat Washington 83-76. Blackshear made 12 of 22 from the field and finished with six rebounds and five assists. Tre Coleman, who finished with eight points and nine rebounds, threw down a dunk to open the scoring 20 seconds into the game and Nevada led the rest of the way. Washington pulled within seven points of the Wolf Pack on four occasions in the second half but got no closer. Keion Brooks Jr. led the Huskies with 19 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Wheeler, who fouled out with 5:23 to play, added 14 points. Nevada has won five straight against the Huskies to even the all-time series at 6-6.

