Ken Tanigawa wins Rogers Charity Classic in Calgary for 3rd PGA Tour Champions title

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Ken Tanigawa won the Rogers Charity Classic on Sunday for his third career PGA Tour Champions victory, closing with a 6-under 64 to beat Richard Green by two shots. Two strokes behind Green after matching the Canyon Meadows record with a career-best 61 on Saturday, the 56-year-old Tanigawa birdied the par-5 15th and 17th holes to pull away. Tanigawa finished at 17-under 193. On Saturday, he made a hole-in-one in the 210-yard 16th with a 5-iron. Green, who had a 62 on Saturday, bogeyed the par-3 14th and the par-4 17th in a 68. The 53-year-old Australian left-hander is winless on the 50-and-over tour. Darren Clarke and Jason Caron tied for third at 14 under.

