Ken Riley will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame 3 years after his death

When Ken Riley entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by Cincinnati in 1969 after a successful college career as a dual-threat quarterback at Florida A&M, he was greeted with a harsh reality. In an era when the model QB was a tall, drop-back passer, mobile QBs such as Riley from historically Black colleges typically got moved to other positions. So Riley was immediately told by Hall of Fame coach Paul Brown that his NFL career would be at cornerback not quarterback. Riley excelled at the position switch so much with 65 career interceptions that he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame just more than three years after his death.

